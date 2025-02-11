Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 11:45PM PST until February 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions along Interstate 8,
especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with
crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.