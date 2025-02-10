Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 1:06PM PST until February 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions along Interstate 8,

especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with

crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.