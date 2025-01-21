Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Freeze Warning issued January 21 at 12:56PM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN
By
Updated
today at 9:26 PM
Published 12:56 PM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s
possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this evening to 9 AM MST /8 AM
PST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content