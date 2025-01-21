Freeze Warning issued January 21 at 12:56PM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle 20s to lower 30s possible.

