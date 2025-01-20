Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 2:43AM MST until January 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures in the middle to upper 20s possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde

Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this

morning to 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this evening. For the Freeze

Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.