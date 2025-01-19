Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 12:41PM MST until January 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Chuckwalla

Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley, and Chiriaco

Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ to 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.