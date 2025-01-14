Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 1:45AM MST until January 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s.
* WHERE…Sonoran Desert National Monument, Southeast Yuma County,
Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, and West Pinal
County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.