Freeze Warning issued January 13 at 1:51AM MST until January 13 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE…Sonoran Desert National Monument, Southeast Yuma County,

Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, and West Pinal County.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning.

For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.