Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Freeze Warning issued January 13 at 1:51AM MST until January 13 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN
By
Updated
today at 9:38 AM
Published 1:51 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE…Sonoran Desert National Monument, Southeast Yuma County,
Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, and West Pinal County.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning.
For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content