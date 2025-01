* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30.

* WHERE…Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning.

For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.