Freeze Warning issued January 12 at 1:14AM MST until January 13 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in
the lower 30s expected. For the second Freeze Warning, hard freeze
conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, and Gila River
Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning.
For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.