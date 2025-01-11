Freeze Warning issued January 11 at 12:59AM MST until January 11 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley,
South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior,
West Pinal County, Tonto Basin, and Dripping Springs.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning.
For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.