Freeze Warning issued January 11 at 12:58PM MST until January 12 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in
the lower 30s expected. For the second Freeze Warning, hard freeze
conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, and Gila River
Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
MST Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Sunday
Night to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.