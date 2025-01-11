Freeze Warning issued January 11 at 12:58PM MST until January 12 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in

the lower 30s expected. For the second Freeze Warning, hard freeze

conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s expected.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, and Gila River

Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

MST Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Sunday

Night to 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.