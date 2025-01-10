Freeze Warning issued January 10 at 1:02AM MST until January 12 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE…Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

MST Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight

Saturday Night to 9 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.