Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:05PM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN
By
Published 2:05 PM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ to 8 PM MST /7 PM PST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content