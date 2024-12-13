Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 3:52AM PST until December 13 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.