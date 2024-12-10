Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued December 10 at 12:30PM MST until December 11 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s possible.

* WHERE…Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.

National Weather Service

