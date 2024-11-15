Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 6:07AM PST until November 16 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County, and Western Imperial
County.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.