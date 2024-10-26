Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 12:17PM PDT until October 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.