Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 10:28AM MST until October 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility less than one

mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Chuckwalla

Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, and Palo Verde Valley including

Parker, Midland, and Blythe.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/

this afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility,

especially along Interstate 10. Difficult driving conditions, for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.