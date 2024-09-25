Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 12:57AM MST until September 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to

113 expected. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead

to heat stroke.

* WHERE…Western Imperial County, and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be

taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county

officials for more details.