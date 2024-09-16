Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 1:07PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County, and Western Imperial
County.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.