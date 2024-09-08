Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 1:20AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 119 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Algodones Dunes, or 29 miles northwest of

Somerton. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Glamis.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 37 and 48.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.