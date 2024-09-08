Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 12:05AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 12:05 AM

At 1205 AM MST/1205 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Cibola, or 31 miles northwest of
Martinez Lake. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz
and northeastern Imperial Counties.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 49 and 69.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

