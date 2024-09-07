Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 8:27PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 826 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Quartzsite, or 34 miles south of Parker. This

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Ehrenberg.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 5 and 11.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.