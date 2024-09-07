Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 815 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 37 miles northeast of Martinez

Lake. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central La Paz and

north central Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 87 and 98.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.