Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:59PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 556 PM MST, radar indicated isolated strong thunderstorms

developing across northern La Paz County.

Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of

additional thunderstorms through early this evening.

Expect gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph around any storms that form.

These gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing dust

with reduced visibilities.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Alamo State Park, Salome, Buckskin Mountain Park, Wenden,

Bouse, Harcuvar, and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 54 and 73.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 40.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 125 and 143.