Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:59PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN
By
Published 5:59 PM

At 556 PM MST, radar indicated isolated strong thunderstorms
developing across northern La Paz County.

Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of
additional thunderstorms through early this evening.

Expect gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph around any storms that form.
These gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing dust
with reduced visibilities.

Locations impacted include…
Parker, Alamo State Park, Salome, Buckskin Mountain Park, Wenden,
Bouse, Harcuvar, and Poston.

This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 54 and 73.
AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 40.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 125 and 143.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content