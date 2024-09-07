Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 11:19PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1118 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 18
miles west of Palo Verde, or 32 miles southeast of Desert Center,
moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Glamis.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 38 and 58.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

