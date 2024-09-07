Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1041 PM MST/1041 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Cibola, or 31 miles north of Martinez Lake. This

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cibola.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.