Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 10:41 PM

At 1041 PM MST/1041 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm near Cibola, or 31 miles north of Martinez Lake. This
thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Cibola.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

