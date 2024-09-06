Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 7:59PM MST until September 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 106 to
113 degrees. Major Heat Risk.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California, Palo
Verde Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat
exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat
stroke.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.