Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 3:08PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 19 miles east of Martinez Lake to near Yuma

Proving Ground. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 56 and 78.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.