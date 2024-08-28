Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 6:18PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 6:18 PM

At 618 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles west of Palo Verde, or 27 miles southeast of Desert Center,
moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central
Imperial and Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

