Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:13PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN
By
Published 4:13 PM

At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Ocotillo Wells, or 11 miles southeast of Hwy 78 Between Borrego
Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells. This thunderstorm was nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Fish Creek Wash.

This includes the following highways…
CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.
CA Route 86 between mile markers 42 and 52.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content