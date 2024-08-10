Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 529 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Plaster City, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Hazardous driving conditions due to

strong erratic winds and reduced visibility in heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Dixieland, and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

28.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 19.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.