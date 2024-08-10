Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:25PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 119 PM MST/119 PM PDT/, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were
located over portions of Maricopa and La Paz Counties with early
storm storm development over Yuma County. Storm movement is
generally northwest at 10 mph.
Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of
additional thunderstorms. Some storms could eventually become severe.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail will be possible.
Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing
dust with reduced visibilities below 3 miles.
Locations impacted include…
Gila Bend, Buckeye, Quartzsite, Ehrenberg, Salome, Parker, Yuma,
Tacna, and Maricopa.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 129.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 151 and 156.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 152.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television
stations for additional information and possible warnings from the
National Weather Service.