Blowing Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 1:59AM MST until August 6 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust
expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, and
Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 PM to 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.