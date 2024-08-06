Blowing Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 1:27PM MST until August 6 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions.

Afternoon temperatures 108 to 113. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure

can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without

intervention, can lead to heat stroke. For the Blowing Dust

Advisory, visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing

dust expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California, Palo

Verde Valley.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/

this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 7 PM MST /7 PM

PDT/ to 10 PM MST /10 PM PDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be

taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county

officials for more details.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.