Blowing Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 1:27PM MST until August 6 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside, Stay Alive’.

* WHAT…Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected.

