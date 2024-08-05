Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:19PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 35 miles northeast of
Martinez Lake. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Palm Canyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.