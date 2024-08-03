Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 8:22PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 822 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Sentinel, or 23 miles west of Gila Bend, moving

southwest at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cotton Center, Sentinel, Sundad, and Hyder.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 103.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.