Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:24PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 624 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 32

miles southeast of Mohawk, or 33 miles west of Ajo. This thunderstorm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.