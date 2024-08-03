Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:24PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 624 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 32
miles southeast of Mohawk, or 33 miles west of Ajo. This thunderstorm
was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.