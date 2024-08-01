Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 630 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, or 12 miles northwest of Ocotillo, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Ocotillo and Coyote Wells.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 3 and 18.
CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 5.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.