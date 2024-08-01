Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:35PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 535 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mountain Spring, or near Ocotillo, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Ocotillo and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

17.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 10.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.