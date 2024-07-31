Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 31 at 6:23PM MST until July 31 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Excessive Heat

Watch, dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon temperatures

108 to 114. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead

to heat stroke.

* WHERE…Kofa.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat

events.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, may occur. Actions should be

taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county

officials for more details.