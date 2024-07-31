Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 31 at 1:53AM MST until July 31 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust

expected, with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Arizona.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.