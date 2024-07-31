Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 31 at 1:04PM MST until July 31 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions possible.
Afternoon temperatures 110 to 115. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure
can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without
intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, and Kofa.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to
8 PM MST this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday
morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat
events.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, may occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.