Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:38PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 637 PM MST, radar indicated ongoing strong to severe
thunderstorms across South-Central AZ with additional development
expected over the next few hours. The storm is nearly stationary.
Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of
additional thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to severe.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail will be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,
Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache Junction,
El Mirage, Florence, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Coolidge,
Tolleson, and Youngtown.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 56 and 204.
AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 212.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 178.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.