Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 10:02PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1001 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Peoria to near Perryville to 7 miles south

of Palo Verde. Movement was northwest at 40 mph.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing

dust with reduced visibilities below 5 miles.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear,

Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Wickenburg, Youngtown, Waddell,

Cashion, Sun City, Wittmann, Tonopah, Sun City West, Circle City, and

New River.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 75 and 143.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 201 and 229.

AZ Route 51 near mile marker 7, and between mile markers 11 and 15.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.