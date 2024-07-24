Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 2:09PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 209 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles south of Vicksburg Junction, or 44 miles west of Tonopah. This

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz

and north central Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 35 and 54.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.