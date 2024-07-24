Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 11:08PM MST until July 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to
117. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat
exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat
stroke.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern
California.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.