Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 559 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 38 miles northeast of

Martinez Lake. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing

dust with reduced visibilities below 6 miles.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palm Canyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.